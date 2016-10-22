11th woman to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct comes forward

On the same day Donald Trump gave a fiery speech promising to sue all the women who have accused him of sexual assault and other offenses after the presidential election, an 11th woman came forward, saying the Republican nominee kissed her without permission and offered her $10,000 to have sex with him.
Jessica Drake went public with her accusations Saturday evening in a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred, who is already representing two fellow Trump accusers.
“What do you want—how much?” —Adult film actress Jessica Drake says Trump offered her money to...spend time with him https://t.co/XmTbcb3lwA— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) October 22, 2016
Drake is an adult film actress and director who said she first met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. He then invited her into his penthouse suite, she said, and kissed her as well as two other women Drake brought with her.
After that, Drake said, Trump called her, hoping to arrange a meeting between the two. When Drake declined, she said, he asked her, “What do you want? How much?”
Following that conversation, someone speaking for Trump or Trump himself, Drake did not specify which, called again and offered her $10,000. Drake said she again refused, and the person offered to let her use Trump’s private jet if she accepted the invitation. She declined once more.
Since then, Drake has had no contact with Trump, she said. During the press conference, she also showed a picture of the two of them together at the golf tournament.
Drake said she is not seeking financial gain by sharing her story but hopes to lend legitimacy to the 10 other women who have already accused Trump.
“I understand that I might be called a liar or an opportunist,” Drake said. “But I will risk that in order to stand in solidarity with women who share accounts that span many, many years.”
Allred also responded to comments Trump made earlier in the day in a major speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where he promised to sue each of his accusers after the election.
“Be careful what you wish for, Mr. Trump," Allred said, according to NBC 4. “If you sue the accusers, the lawyers who represent these woman will have the opportunity to depose you.”
Trump’s campaign released a statement Saturday night, saying the Republican does not remember Drake and the picture proves nothing. The full text is below:
“This story is totally false and ridiculous. The picture is one of thousands taken out of respect for people asking to have their picture taken with Mr. Trump. Mr. Trump does not know this person, does not remember this person and would have no interest in ever knowing her. This is just another attempt by the Clinton campaign to defame a candidate who just today is number one in three different polls. Anyone who would pay thugs to incite violence at a rally against American citizens, as was released on video, will stop at nothing. Just another example of the Clinton campaign trying to rig the election.”
Comments