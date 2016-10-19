The final presidential debate is upon us

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno Pause

0:36 Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing

0:54 See how solar energy can work for you

2:09 Harrison Central earns rare win over Gulfport

1:14 SSC QB Myles Brennan talks latest record

1:40 Watch Myles Brennan's drive to set Mississippi career TD record

1:56 How many zombies do you see before they get you?

2:21 Veteran: “I am scared to death about my health care.”

5:01 Sports Guys: East Central and St. Stanislaus heading for 8-4A shootout

0:37 Firefighter rescues cat from tree

1:30 He won a Mustang. Listen to his reaction