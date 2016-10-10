Post-debate, senators won’t budge on Trump un-endorsements

Several Republican leaders remained firm on Monday: They will not support Donald Trump, even after his appeal to a room of undecided voters during Sunday night’s debate.
A wave of Republican politicians un-endorsed Trump this weekend after a 2005 tape was leaked Friday in which Trump brags about groping women and makes lewd comments. Trump later apologized, describing the language as “unfortunate” and “locker room talk.”
But the town hall style debate didn’t soften the situation for many already disillusioned by their Republican nominee.
The office of Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk, who withdrew support from Trump in June, said on Monday that the debate “did not change Senator Kirk’s mind.”
I have not endorsed Donald Trump, and I have repeatedly spoken out against his flawed policies and his outrageous comments, including his indefensible and appalling comments about women. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn.
On Twitter, Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse dismissed the performance of both Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, saying, “Neither of these two represent the decency of the American people. Shame on our political parties.” In February, Sasse, a Republican, became the first senator to announce he would support neither Trump nor Clinton.
In a statement Monday morning, Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey also refused to acknowledge Trump’s debate appearance.
“Sadly, last night’s debate again showed the shortcomings of both presidential candidates,” said Toomey.
“I have not endorsed Donald Trump, and I have repeatedly spoken out against his flawed policies and his outrageous comments, including his indefensible and appalling comments about women,” Toomey continued.
During Sunday’s debate, Trump and Clinton fielded questions from undecided voters about Islamophobia, tax provisions and “modeling positive behavior for youth.” Trump dug into Clinton’s use of a personal email server and Wall Street ties. When asked about the tape, Trump again described his comments as “locker room talk,” and quickly rerouted the question to “defeating ISIS.”
Since Friday, four senators have un-endorsed Trump, and nine have called for Trump to drop out of the race. Dozens more GOP governors and members of Congress also have revoked their support.
