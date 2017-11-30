White House has plan to boot Secretary of State Tillerson, replace him with CIA chief, officials say

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in Washington, Sept. 12, 2017. The White House has developed a plan to force out Tillerson, whose relationship with Trump has been strained, and replace him with Mike Pompeo, the CIA director, within the next several weeks, senior administration officials said on Nov. 30, 2017. DOUG MILLS NYT