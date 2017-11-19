Here’s how Mississippi congressmen voted on flood insurance program, tax overhaul and more

In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, from left, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speak to reporters as work gets underway on the Senate's version of the GOP tax reform bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington. More than a quarter of all taxpayers in a majority of states claim a long-standing federal deduction that is targeted by the Republicans' tax-overhaul plans in Congress. Residents in high-tax, Democratic-led states could be the hardest hit by the proposed change to the deduction for state and local taxes, but it also could alter the bottom line for millions of others who itemize deductions. J. Scott Applewhite AP file