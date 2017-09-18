Black colleges finally get a White House voice

More Videos 0:50 A rare brain cancer is killing children on the Coast Pause 1:16 Bozo’s burglar falls on mopped floor, not once, not twice… 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 0:36 Snow Boogers pop up at Edgewater Mall 2:10 Coast seafood industry is the story of the American Dream 1:38 Ocean Springs songwriter has found success 2:11 Brett Rutledge takes home the prize 1:34 Shannon Dawson yuks it up with media at Southern Miss 4:01 T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 1:09 Watch Greene County QB Derrick Grice discuss win at Long Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump signs executive order on HBCUs President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. President Trump signed an executive order aimed at bolstering historically black colleges and universities by moving the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the Department of Education to the White House. "This is a very important moment and a moment that means a great deal to me," said Trump. The White House

