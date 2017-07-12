Musician Kid Rock hints at US Senate run in home state of Michigan

On one of his most popular tracks, “All Summer Long,” musician Kid Rock sings, “And we were trying different things ... ”
Now, he might be trying something very different: a run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, hinted at a possible political run on Twitter on Wednesday, sending one post that linked to a website, kidrockforsenate.com, and another saying that he “ will have a major announcement in the near future.”
I have had a ton of emails and texts asking me if this website is real… https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq The answer is an absolute YES. pic.twitter.com/uYCUg6mjW1— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017
Stay tuned, I will have a major announcement in the near future - Kid Rock— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 12, 2017
According to the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock is from Macomb County, Michigan, and has long been known for his conservative politics, campaigning for Mitt Romney in 2012 and supporting President Donald Trump in 2016.
And as strange as a Senate run might sound for the rocker, who also posted a tweet Wednesday of himself flipping his middle finger at the camera, it’s actually not the first time the possibility has been raised: In February, Roll Call reported that the Michigan Republican party had raised Kid Rock’s name as a potential candidate to challenge Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who is up for reelection in 2018.
Comments