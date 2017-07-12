Kid Rock performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. Rock hinted at a possible U.S. Senate run on Wednesday.
July 12, 2017

Musician Kid Rock hints at US Senate run in home state of Michigan

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

On one of his most popular tracks, “All Summer Long,” musician Kid Rock sings, “And we were trying different things ... ”

Now, he might be trying something very different: a run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, hinted at a possible political run on Twitter on Wednesday, sending one post that linked to a website, kidrockforsenate.com, and another saying that he “ will have a major announcement in the near future.”

According to the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock is from Macomb County, Michigan, and has long been known for his conservative politics, campaigning for Mitt Romney in 2012 and supporting President Donald Trump in 2016.

And as strange as a Senate run might sound for the rocker, who also posted a tweet Wednesday of himself flipping his middle finger at the camera, it’s actually not the first time the possibility has been raised: In February, Roll Call reported that the Michigan Republican party had raised Kid Rock’s name as a potential candidate to challenge Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who is up for reelection in 2018.

