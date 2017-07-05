Auschwitz criticizes congressman who filmed video in gas chamber: ‘It’s not a stage.’

In this Dec. 10, 2016, file photo, Republican candidate Clay Higgins, with his wife, Becca, addresses supporters after his victory in Louisiana's 3rd congressional district run-off election in Lake Charles, La. Officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum have criticized Clay Higgins for narrating part of a five-minute video from inside a former gas chamber at the Nazi concentration camp in Poland. Louisiana news outlets report that Clay Higgins posted the video on Saturday. Lee Celano AP