Opponents of GOP’s health-care plans will rally the opposition

‘Jones,’ an assistance dog, watches the goings on, as her owner, Cindy Singletary, right, and her mother Bobbie Singletary, both of Biloxi, join others calling for support of Medicaid, during a peaceful protest in Jackson on Thursday. Medicaid recipients, social service activists and representatives and Medicaid supporters staged protests outside the offices of both of Mississippi's Republican senators, Thad Cochran and Roger Wicker. Cindy receives Medicaid care because of complications of dwarfism. Rogelio V. Solis AP File