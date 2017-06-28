Is calling a member of Congress a federal crime? That’s what these callers say they were told

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:12 See, hear lively audience at Tom McClintock town hall meeting in Jackson Pause 0:36 Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:35 Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature 2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? 0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington 2:23 Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president 2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members 0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rep. Tom McClintock held a town hall meeting on June 19, 2017, in Jackson, California, and opposing sides brought their voices, views and signs to greet him. Some women even dressed as red-robed handmaids of the dystopian novel "The Handsmaid's Tale" in p Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee

Rep. Tom McClintock held a town hall meeting on June 19, 2017, in Jackson, California, and opposing sides brought their voices, views and signs to greet him. Some women even dressed as red-robed handmaids of the dystopian novel "The Handsmaid's Tale" in p Jose Luis Villegas The Sacramento Bee