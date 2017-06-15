Scalise in critical condition ‘but has improved’ after third procedure for gunshot wound

Steve Scalise, the Louisiana Republican shot Wednesday during congressional baseball practice, remains in critical condition “but has improved in the last 24 hours,” MedStar Washington Hospital announced Thursday.
Scalise underwent a third procedure and second surgery for his gunshot wound Thursday. According to the hospital, he sustained a single shot to his left hip, with the bullet traveling across his pelvis causing bone fractures, internal organ injury and severe bleeding.
On Wednesday, he underwent immediate surgery after the incident and then an additional procedure to stop bleeding. The hospital said he would require additional operations and said he remained in critical condition as of Wednesday evening.
On Thursday, the hospital reiterated that Scalise will need more operations and will be in the hospital “for some time.” The hospital also said it will continue to provide periodical updates.
Scalise and four others were shot Wednesday morning during a Republican practice for the annual congressional baseball game. Because Scalise is a member of House leadership, Capitol Police were present at the field. Two officers were shot, as were congressional aide Zach Barth and lobbyist Matt Mika.
Shooter James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill., was shot and died later Wednesday of his wounds in the hospital. Authorities are investigating the incident but have not identified a motive. His social media contained anti-Trump and anti-Republican posts.
Earlier Thursday, President Donald Trump commented on the congressman’s condition, saying Scalise was “in some trouble” but that he hoped the congressman would be OK.
“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said.
Trump and his wife Melania visited Scalise in the hospital Wednesday evening, bringing the injured congressman flowers. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen visited Scalise in the hospital Thursday morning, and in remarks at an event in Miami Thursday afternoon Pence called Scalise “a good man” and “a patriot.”
“Like all those who come to serve in our nation’s capital, Steve loved this country,” Pence said.
Despite the shooting, the congressional baseball game went forward Thursday evening at Nationals Park in Washington. Republicans and Democrats play one another in annual event, which raises funds for charity.
Comments