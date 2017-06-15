Republican leader sends fundraising email after congressional shooting

Colorado Republican state Rep. Patrick Neville sent a fundraising email asking for donations the same day Rep. Steve Scalise was shot in Alexandria, Va.
Neville, the house minority leader, sent the email on behalf of the Colorado Liberty PAC. He decried Wednesday’s “ASSASSINATION attempt” on the Republican lawmakers who had been at an early-morning practice outside Washington for Thursday’s congressional baseball game.
The Colorado Republican compared the shooting to protests in a park in Denver and Kathy Griffin’s mock beheading of President Donald Trump.
“The hate-inspired violent rhetoric against conservatives and Republicans was already at an all-time fever pitch before today, but now it just got very real,” Neville wrote. “The left is out of control. Their violent actions are un-American, and it needs to stop!”
Oh look-A #Colorado state rep fundraising off today's shooting. You make me vomit, @PatrickForCO & I'm a GOP donor. #scaliseshot #CoPolitics pic.twitter.com/R6lvrdEt4h— Dave Maney (@davemaney) June 15, 2017
In addition to Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, four others were also shot at the baseball field, including two Capitol Police officers, a congressional aide and a lobbyist. Gunman James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill. was shot at the scene and later died in the hospital of his wounds. Authorities are investigating the motivations of the man who appeared to have been living out of his van for several weeks in the Northern Virginia suburb.
Neville told KUSA he didn’t consider his pitch “a pure fundraising email.”
“The main purpose was to encourage people not to be silenced by fear,” Neville said. “This issue is a difficult one for me. As a former Columbine student I have experienced a mass shooting and lost friends.”
According to the Denver Post, Neville was a student at Columbine High School in 1999 when two students shot and killed 12 students and a teacher. He supports having firearms in schools.
In Washington, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California appeared together before their colleagues just hours after the shooting and called for unity. Thursday’s baseball game, which is intended to foster good will between the parties, will go on as scheduled.
Neville, who served in the army, compared Wednesday’s shooting to things he saw as a soldier.
“I also saw political terrorist acts, like this one, used in Iraq as a way to silence the citizens of that country,” Neville said. “I never want to see that here in America.”
