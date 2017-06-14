Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice
Police in "Alexandria, Virginia said they were investigating a “multiple shooting” on June 14 amid reports from Fox News and others that shots were fired at a Congressional baseball practice involving Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his aides.
This footage shows a helicopter arriving on the scene.
Twitter/adamleeshaw via Storyful
More Videos
0:36
Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice
1:44
Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates
1:35
Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature
2:05
Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?
0:53
Mississippi women march for equality in Washington
2:23
Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president
2:20
Your children are going to school with gang members
0:56
Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order
Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.
George County jail head of security talks in July 2016 about the prevalence of gangs in South Mississippi. The Mississippi Senate is taking up a bill that will increase sentences for gang-related crimes.
Chancery Court Judge Jennifer Schloegel said Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2013, the state Auditor still must comply with her order to make the Department of Marine Resources records public and make them available to the Sun Herald.
Ohio Gov. John Kasich is just one candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in a field that includes a tycoon and a neurosurgeon in addition to governors and congressmen. These candidates have a lot in common, but a lot MORE that separates them. Find out where Kasich stands on immigration reform, combating ISIS, raising the minimum wage and the legality of gay marriage.
Donald Trump spoke to thousands, including many South Mississippi residents, at a political rally on Friday, Aug. 21, 2015, in Mobile, Ala. He will make a campaign stop in Biloxi on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016.