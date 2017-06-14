Medevac Chopper Arrives After GOP Congressman, Aides, Shot at During Baseball Practice

Police in "Alexandria, Virginia said they were investigating a “multiple shooting” on June 14 amid reports from Fox News and others that shots were fired at a Congressional baseball practice involving Majority Whip Steve Scalise and his aides. This footage shows a helicopter arriving on the scene.
Twitter/adamleeshaw via Storyful
Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

Politics & Government

Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

Thousands of anti-abortion activists gathered Friday on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. for the annual March for Life. While the diverse pro-life crowd was excited about the new administration and the prospects of eventually overturning Roe v. Wade, they did not necessarily consider themselves overly supportive of President Trump.

Where does John Kasich stand?

Politics & Government

Where does John Kasich stand?

Ohio Gov. John Kasich is just one candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. President in a field that includes a tycoon and a neurosurgeon in addition to governors and congressmen. These candidates have a lot in common, but a lot MORE that separates them. Find out where Kasich stands on immigration reform, combating ISIS, raising the minimum wage and the legality of gay marriage.

Life vests can save a life

Harrison County

Life vests can save a life

Vincent Harris with the Daphne, Alabama, Search & Rescue, talks about how important it is for everyone who is on the water to have a life vest on, and have other safety items aboard when on the water.

Editor's Choice Videos