GOP leader and aides shot at congressional baseball practice

Multiple people were shot at a congressional baseball team practice in Viriginia Wednesday morning.

Those injured include Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and two Capitol police officers, according to multiple reports.

“Scalise was on second base, and was crawling out, leaving a trail of blood,” said Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., in an interview on CNN, describing it as a “hip wound.” Scalise is in stable condition at George Washington University Hospital, a congressional aide told the Associated Press.

Police say the suspect is among those shot and is now in custody, according to NBC 4. A total of five people, including Scalise and the gunman, were injured in the shooting, according to multiple reports.

The shooter reportedly asked Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., if Republicans or Democrats were practicing before shooting.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., said in an interview with CNN that Scalise was the only Congressional member shot and that it took about 10 minutes to take the shooter down.

“He had a lot of ammo,” Flake said, adding that he believed the shooter was using a rifle.

A staff member of Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, was among those shot, according to a statement from his office. He is receiving medical attention. Williams, who has coached the Republican baseball team since 2013, was not shot, despite reports in some media outlets.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, and Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., were also at the practice. Paul told MSNBC that the other members at the practice had Scalise and his security detail to thank for their lives.

“Everybody probably would have died except for the fact that Capitol Police where there,” Paul said. “And the only reason they were there was because we had a member of leadership on our team.”

“By him being there, he probably saved everybody else’s life,” he added. He also told CNN, “it would have been a massacre.”

Barton’s 10-year-old son was also at the practice, but “we got him into the dugout and stuffed him under the bench,” Flake told reporters.

President Donald Trump said in a statement that he and Vice President Mike Pence were aware of the shooting and are “saddened by this tragedy.”

The annual Congressional Baseball Game is a charitable event held every year, pitting Republicans and Democrats against each other. This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday. Paul said Republicans have used the same practice field for six years without incident.

Lesley Clark, Alex Roarty, Anita Kumar and Alex Daugherty contributed to this report.