Comey said not to “cherry pick” his statements. Trump's lawyer ignored him

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Pause 1:35 Rep. Hank Zuber wants to reduce general sessions of Legislature 2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump? 0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington 2:23 Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president 2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members 0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order 2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change 1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:27 Three takeaways from Super Tuesday Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, made a statement following James Comey's hearing. Kasowitz denounced the allegations that Trump interfered with the FBI's investigation into the White House's possible ties to Russia. AP

Marc Kasowitz, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, made a statement following James Comey's hearing. Kasowitz denounced the allegations that Trump interfered with the FBI's investigation into the White House's possible ties to Russia. AP