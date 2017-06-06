Beyond the Bubble: Will Trump lose support in Florida over climate?

On this week’s episode, Democrats out West grapple with single-payer health care and what that means for the future of their party while Republicans in North Carolina rally around a president whose positions are dividing the GOP in critical Florida.
Joining Kristin Roberts to share the view from battleground states are Democratic political strategist Doug Herman, Miami Herald lead political writer Pati Mazzei, Colin Campbell of the News & Observer in Raleigh, Chris Cadelago of the Sacramento Bee and national political correspondent Alex Roarty.
In this episode
- Pati Mazzei reports that Florida Republicans are now at war with themselves after President Trump withdrew from the Paris climate deal, with Gov. Rick Scott refusing to comment and Rep. Carlos Curbelo promises more action ahead.
- A single-payer healthcare proposal advancing through the California legislature is becoming a litmus test for that state’s progressives, and a distraction for Democrats trying to keep Trump’s Russia troubles on the table.
- North Carolina Republicans gathered for a convention and delivered a loud message: fired FBI Director James Comey lacks the credibility to hurt the president when he testifies this week.
Subscribe to the show on iTunes here or Sticher here and please send questions and suggestions for upcoming shows to btb@mcclatchy.com.
Comments