Congressman calls for Christian holy war on Islamic radicals: ‘Kill them all’

A U.S. congressman from Louisiana posted Sunday on Facebook that “all of Christendom” is at war with “Islamic horror” and all “radicalized Islamic suspects” should be hunted and killed.
Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., posted following a terror attack in London over the weekend that left at least six people dead.
Higgins, who is known as the “Cajun John Wayne” was elected in a December runoff between two Republicans with 56 percent of the vote and represents southwestern Louisiana on the Gulf of Mexico. Every parish in his district voted for President Donald Trump.
The congressman’s post appeared along with a photo of British officer standing over one of the London attackers. The terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge and then ran into an area full of bars and restaurants, stabbing people. Six people died and police shot and killed all three attackers within eight minutes of the first emergency call. British police on Monday named two of the suspects as Khuram Butt, a British citizen with whom authorities were familiar, and Rachid Redouane, of unknown nationality that police said they didn’t know.
Higgins was born and raised in Louisiana, attended Louisiana State University and then served in the U.S. Army/Louisiana National Guard as a military police officer. He was an officer with the Opelousas Police Department until 2007, when he resigned just before he was set to be punished for using excessive force, according to the Independent.
That wasn’t the only law enforcement job Higgins had to leave. He was forced out of his job with the St. Landry parish sheriff after he described suspected criminals as “animals” he would hunt down in a crime stoppers video, language his boss rejected.
According to Nola.com, Higgins’ ex-wife filed a lawsuit alleging he owes over $100,000 in unpaid child support.
His website says Higgins is a Christian “known for his refreshing focus on the power of the individual to be redeemed.” He recently introduced bills in the House as part of a reauthoritzation of the Department of Homeland Security and said “we are duty bound to protect our homeland.”
Trump, who during the campaign called for a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslim immigration into the U.S., has renewed his calls for a travel ban following the London attack. Trump has issued two executive orders aimed at restricting travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority nations but both have been blocked by the courts, which have ruled they are unconstitutional.
Comments