White House scrambles to contain fallout after reports about Kushner and Russia

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center, Sunday, May 21, 2017, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. From left, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump and White House adviser Jared Kushner. As Trump ended a nine-day overseas trip that aides considered the most successful stretch of his presidency, he returned to reports that Kushner is a focus of investigations into possible collusion between Russia and the president’s campaign and transition teams. Evan Vucci AP