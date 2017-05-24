Mysterious McDonnell plans to tell all (or at least a lot)

It is billed as the “No Holds Barred” tour but retiring Ocean Springs Councilman Matt McDonnell promises his Thursday appearance at the Ocean Springs Lions Club won’t descend into mud wrestling.
“I’m going to give y’all some tidbits, don’t worry,” he said. “I’m not going to hammer anybody, though. Somebody else can do it.”
McDonnell had been keeping the Ocean Springs public guessing lately by putting his old campaign signs out even though he’s not on the ballot.
“Political announcement coming soon,” said a post earlier this month on Facebook. “Yard signs ordered today. Stay Tuned?”
The signs, though, turned out to be a public invitation to his retirement party Sunday at Sweet’s Lounge.
“We prayed — that’s not politically correct in some circles,” he said. “We said the Pledge of Allegiance, that isn’t politically correct in some circles. And we did have the state flag and the American flag as a backdrop for the band that’s not politically correct in some circles. So we were like completely politically incorrect.
“But other than that we raised a good bit of money for a guy who’s having difficulty making co-payments and getting medical attention for cancer. So that’s what made it fun for me.”
Then again, perhaps there is even more to the signs. The email tease for the Lions Club says “McDonnell will also explain the ‘Re-Elect Matt McDonnell’ signs that have been seen all over town.”
McDonnell says that revelation and the promise of “in-house city secrets,” could just be hype to get people to check out the Lions Club. He will, though, do some explaining, he said. Such as the perception that the Republicans on the Council won’t raise taxes.
“We don’t raise them because the public doesn’t get a voice in them,” he said. “We did let the public have input on raising taxes for schools, they supported that. We did give them a voice in raising taxes for public safety and recreation and they supported that. Those are all good things if the public has input. But you probably haven’t heard that.”
Don’t expect any surprise announcement about future political plans, though.
“My time as an elected official is over,” he said. “It was a good run. They never beat me. They tried, but they never got me.”
All will be revealed
What: Ocean Springs Lions Club
Who: Retiring Ocean Springs Alderman Matt McDonnell
When: Noon Thursday
Where: Ocean Springs Fire Department, 3820 Bienville Blvd
