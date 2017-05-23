Beyond the Bubble: Will Montana punish Trump?

In this week’s episode of Beyond the Bubble, Donald Trump faces his first post-Jim Comey political test in Montana, Texas lawmakers cast the state’s business community as too liberal, and Florida lawmakers fail to implement that medical marijuana policy that voters overwhelmingly approved.
Joining McClatchy’s Washington editor Kristin Roberts and co-host Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald to share battleground state reporting are political writers Bud Kennedy of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Colin Campbell of the Raleigh News & Observer and national political correspondent Alex Roarty.
In this episode:
- The special House election in Montana appears to have swung in Democrat Rob Quist’s direction, according to our interview with Montana politics blogger Don Pogreba.
- Texas weighs how far it can go in restricting bathroom choices as the NFL and NCAA look over the legislature’s shoulders, Bud reports.
- North Carolina’s proposed budget would kick 130,000 people off food stamps, part of a trend nationwide to make it harder for people to access cash-assistance programs.
- And Alex names David Nir of Daily Kos as the next Democratic kingmaker.
