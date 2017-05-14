At 3 a.m., Republicans in NC Senate strip education funding from Democrats’ districts

1:51 Witness describes Gulfport shooting scene Pause

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

4:49 Watch highlights from Oak Grove-Gulfport

3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming

1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

2:46 She fell in love with a man who would later kill her

0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones