Trump fires FBI director James Comey – throwing Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals Pause 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 1:30 Southern Miss freshman Matt Wallner pitches as well as he hits 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM 1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span