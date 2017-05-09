Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Pause 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:50 State flag protesters sing in front of Biloxi City Hall 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN