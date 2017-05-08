Trump calls Yates’ testimony ‘old news’ in quick response to Senate testimony

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates Pause 4:46 'She ran me slap over and didn't stop' 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:24 Owner of lost Katrina box was beloved Pass Christian resident 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 0:53 Tracking bracelets will help Lexington deputies find your loved ones 1:09 Gulfport defeats Ocean Springs 2-1 0:37 Gulfport grad Alex Nelms makes pitching debut for USM Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates said that Gen. Michael Flynn mislead Vice President Mike Pence with false information and created a “compromised situation" during her testimony on the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. C-SPAN