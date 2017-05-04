Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:08 My Life With Willie 3:37 Panelists recall the early days of Coast gaming 1:38 Pass Christian detective digs history 0:31 Heat stroke can kill your child in a car 4:19 Slime: The epidemic sweeping through South Mississippi schools 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 3:26 James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House