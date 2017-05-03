Tribes who lobbied for Utah monument now under review say Trump team is ignoring them

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:17 Gulfport Police investigating suspicious death Pause 0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break 1:49 Myles Brennan says he's ready to fight for LSU starting QB spot 3:26 James Allen shares wisdom at Gaming Summit 0:46 Ocean Springs 1st grader decided to help a friend 3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé 1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:07 New Scarlet Pearl parking garage opens in style 1:39 New SSC football coach Jeff Jordan starts spring training 0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

In late 2016, then-President Obama designated a 1.35 million acre swath of forest and red-rock canyons in southeast Utah as the Bears Ears National Monument. According to a White House statement, the monument was established “to protect some of our country’s most important cultural treasures, including abundant rock art, archeological sites, and lands considered sacred by Native American tribes.” It was a victory for local tribes and conservationists, but some Utah residents are wary of what they see as government overreach and are encouraging their state officials call on the Trump administration to rescind the monument status. Brittany Peterson McClatchy