Secretary of State tours Mississippi, talks elections and state flag

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann is on a road trip around the state, encouraging people to vote on Tuesday and carrying along a 100-year old copy of the state’s Blue Book that used sketches of the state Legislators in 1917 rather than photographs.
On his stop at the Sun Herald he talked up the success of his agency’s online land auctions, the relaunch of his Y’all Business website, how the controversial state flag could be changed, and what’s in his future.
Blue Book
“Every four years since 1904, I believe, this has been published,” Hosemann said, holding a paperback copy of the new Blue Book, officially known as the Official and Statistical Register. The copy from 1917 was hard cover and basically provided the same type of government and statistical information as this year’s book.
Amanda Frusha in his office spent 6-8 months compiling the book. Not as many copies are printed as in previous years, he said, because people can get it on the internet for free. In fact, the 2016-2020 edition may be the last printed copy.
“Now we’ve got it all the way down to a thumb drive,” he said, holding one up.
This bicentennial edition begins with a history of Mississippi. On several of the opening pages of the 800-page book are pictures of notable Mississippians and business owners around the state, such as John Fayard and his son John Fayard III of John Fayard Moving and Warehousing in Gulfport, and Vernice Sanders, owner of Vernice Upholstery, looking so proud of what she has accomplished, he said. Her photo is his favorite in the book.
“I thought it was so important to show these people,” he said, “who made Mississippi what it was in 2017.”
Election
Hosemann is concerned that despite highly-contested mayoral and council races in Coast cities, there isn’t much interest in Tuesday’s municipal election. A person who voted by absentee ballot in South Mississippi this week was only No. 24, he said.
“Look at the changes made in Mississippi and they come from the ballot box,” he said. It takes only 10 minutes, he said, and gives residents the ability to govern through their elected officials.
Y’all Vote and other voter information on his website answers questions about Mississippi voter ID. He said 99.9 percent of voters complied with the voter ID in last year’s presidential election, when 28 states had federal monitors.
“Not Mississippi,” he said. “Funny how times have changed.”
When people complain about government, the first thing he asks is “Did you vote?” If so, he listens to their complaints, he said. If not, he tells them to write a letter. He gets very few letters but 100-200 emails every day that need a response.
“I answer all my emails,” he said, and when children contact him for their class projects, he said, “I write every one of them.” He tells them, “Work hard and stay in Mississippi.”
Y’all Business
To help people stay and do business in Mississippi, the kind of economic, census and consumer data that major corporations like Wal-Mart and Target pay for is found for free at Y’all Business. Since the website relaunch this month, there is more information and a mobile interface that makes it easier to use on a cellphone.
“No other state has anything like Y’all Business,” said Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, who launched the website in October 2015. With the improvements, he said, “We’re getting further ahead.”
Professionals who are looking to start or grow a business can determine the right location by traffic count, how many new businesses have formed in an area by industry, and the income of residents within any mileage range.
“All of that’s on there,” Hosemann said, with dozens of categories added based on the results of the survey that asked businesses about their greatest barrier to develop and expand their business in Mississippi.
An educated workforce by far was the most important, the survey found. Second was financial resources, due to regulations that make it difficult for banks to loan money to small businesses. “That is hamstringing the Coast right now,” he said. Down near the bottom of the list is tax incentives.
“Small businesses in Mississippi is not looking for a handout,” he said. Owners want a strong workforce, the ability to borrow money and the support of the community. “Then you can get out of their way,” he said.
Auction
The online auctions of tax forfeited properties through his website has draw great interest and millions of dollars in sales.
The auction going on through May 17 for Hancock County has seen 1,738 bids on 1,206 parcels, with weeks still to go until the bidding ends, he said. The “Buy it Now” feature sets the price has scored 223 offers, and buyers know within about 24 hours if their offer is accepted.
Other counties around the state will be featured in the online auction, but he said the website lists has properties in every county listed by address or parcel number. A prospective buyer can use Google Earth, stand in front of the lot or building and take a look around the neighborhood before submitting a bid.
“I think we have 13,000 of them,” he said, although the number of properties fluctuates. He invites people to make an offer — “I’m in a selling mood.”
Flag
Hosemann said he has not had any requests for a new referendum on the state flag despite the controversy this week in Biloxi, where Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich ordered all Mississippi flags removed from city buildings.
To get a referendum to change the design of the flag, which has a Confederate flag in the corner, a person or group would file with his office and pay a $55 fee. Once the attorney general approves the language on the referendum, the organizer has one year to get 86,000 voter signatures distributed evenly between the five Congressional districts, he said.
In the last voter referendum in 2001, when the vote was to keep the current flag, other designs were provided. Hosemann said that isn’t required.
“You write it like you want it and the people will decide,” he said.
It doesn’t have to go to a referendum, he said. The Legislature also can change the flag design by changing the state constitution.
What’s next
Hosemann said he’s accomplished what he set out to do when he was elected Secretary of State. He’s bought Cat Island for the public, updated all the business laws and made Mississippi’s the business filing fees the lowest in the country. That’s resulted in 6,000 new businesses registered, just in the first quarter of this year, he said.
He’s got his sights on making Mississippi to become the place to test unmanned vehicles that he said will see the “platooning” of commercial vehicles. The lead tractor trailer will have a driver while the one following it will be unmanned. “I want our people to be the programmers,” he said.
He isn’t ruling out a run for governor or the U.S. Senate, but said his family is a consideration. He has four grandchildren and two more on the way, and said he doesn’t want to miss being part of their lives.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
