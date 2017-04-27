Senate confirms Alexander Acosta as labor secretary

1:55 Even dinosaurs show unconditional love Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

0:15 Ocean Springs man surprised by alligator in his driveway

1:44 Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

2:15 Paperwork snafu leaves Marine’s widow without life insurance

0:28 George County’s McKinnley Jackson among best freshmen in nation

2:23 Former Yankee throws out 1st pitch at Biloxi, talks DiMaggio