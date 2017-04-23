‘I want Congress Care,’ man at forum says of health care concerns

One by one, a small but lively group of self-described “regular people” took the microphone at a town forum Sunday afternoon, speaking from the heart on basic human rights and needs and answers they want from their congressmen.
They shared concerns such as cuts to food stamps programs, school lunch programs and the need for affordable health care, even for people who have insurance but can’t afford their co-pays.
Town hall organizers turned the microphone over to anyone who wanted to speak about their concerns.
Pictures of U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo and U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Thad Cochran were affixed to the wall behind the podium. Town hall organizers had hoped Palazzo would be able to attend Sunday’s forum at DeMiller Hall.
Some South Mississippians for several months have been critical of Palazzo’s refusal to appear at town hall meetings or to not be available for meetings or phone calls.
Petra Ehlurs shared what it was like growing up with a struggling single mother and two siblings. He talked about the benefits of the school lunch program and the need for everyone to have access to affordable health care.
“I want Congress Care,” Ehlurs said at the town hall.
“We should have the same insurance as our congressmen. These guys should just experience what we’re seeing.”
Ehlurs held the microphone up to the pictures, and said, “I’m not hearing anything from them.” People nodded in agreement and voiced their agreement.
“I’m not religious at all but I know Jesus Christ was all about helping people,” Ehlurs said, referring to an opening statement that the three congressional leaders call themselves Christians.
Not everyone who gets food stamps “is just lazy,” one woman replied.
Likewise, the school lunch program helps families or single parents who are struggling to pay rent and other necessities, Ehlurs said.
Ehlurs also talked about Pro Life issues, which he said should include a humanitarian view for people from all walks of life.
Insurance, health care costs high
One woman said she’s had a lot of problems getting on health.care.gov. She said she can’t understand why insurance companies are not competitive and will pay only what they consider “usual and customary costs.”
“When you need a heart cath, you don’t have time to go shopping around for a good price,” the woman said.
People in the audience raised a green card in the air when they agreed with what a speaker was saying. They also were given red cards to raise if they disagreed. It didn’t appear that any red cards were raised in the town hall’s first hour.
Several participants told the Sun Herald they have concerns about things that affect their lives and the direction the nation is heading in as important decisions hang in the balance.
“We want answers,” said J.R. Littlepage, who attended with his wife, Sue.
“Why won’t these (congressmen) meet with us and give us answers?”
Town hall organizers Kiera Tate and Ashley Kitrell aren’t associated with a political group or an advocacy group.
“We are just regular people,” Tate said.
“We’re doing this because we are not able to get answers to questions.”
The women hosted a town hall at USM Gulfport on March 6. About 200 people attended. Tate and Kitrell said they at first had no response from Palazzo or his secretary. They had wanted him to appear at the town hall in March and had hoped he would show up for Sunday’s town hall.
The two women said they met with Palazzo in March for about 25 minutes, “but he was evasive and didn’t give solid answers,” Kitrell said.
The women said they were told Palazzo does not appear at town halls.
Other topics on the agenda Sunday were tax reform, immigration reform and military spending.
About 20 people attended on Sunday.
“We’re not radial progressives here to complain about Trump or to attack the congressmen,” Tate said.
“We are here because we want our congressmen to hear the people’s concerns and answer our questions.”
Kitrell videotaped the public comments and will be sending copies to the congressmen along with notes written by those who attended.
“We want Palazzo to be accountable to his constituents,” Kitrell said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307
