Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin mock Hillary Clinton portrait during White House trip

Kid Rock, Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin visited the White House on Wednesday to meet with the president.
The three celebrity Donald Trump supporters posed for photos in the Oval Office — and posed with Hillary Clinton’s first lady portrait to boot.
Nugent crowed about the visit on his Facebook page, where he posted a photo of himself shaking hands with Trump and told fans he had “incredible lobster salad & lampchops! UltraYUM!” for dinner.
He wrote: “So today is the 242nd anniversary of The Shot Heard Round The World is it! Well well well looky looky here boogie chillin’, I got your Shot Heard Round The World right here in big ol greazyass Washington DC where your 1 & only MotorCity Madman WhackMaster StrapAssasin1 dined with President Donald J Trump at the WhiteHouse to Make America Great Again!”
Palin, polished politician that she is, was more cool.
“A great night at the White House. Thank you to President Trump for the invite!’ she wrote on her Facebook page Thursday.
She also posted a photo of her and her two amigos standing in front of Clinton’s portrait in the White House.
Palin had a look of slight disdain on her face. Nugent used his thumb to gesture “outta here.” Kid Rock skipped the scorn and merely posed with his arms folded across his chest.
Palin also posted a photo of herself in the Oval Office consulting with presidential son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.
