GOP proposal could shrink health care coverage for those with pre-existing conditions

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Pause

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

0:45 Sound check for Spring Break Explosion

1:15 Spring Breakers get down on the beach in Biloxi

0:53 Weed World lollypops on the street in Biloxi

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:45 Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:08 Keep On Smilin'