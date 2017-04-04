House panel will look into dispute over Agent Orange benefits for Navy veterans

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance Pause

0:52 U.S. Navy Leap Frogs land at Long Beach High

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

0:51 Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

1:12 The Rackhouse in Gulfport features steaks, bourbon