Time is running out to register to vote in city elections

Coast residents have less than a day to register to vote or make adjustments to their registration.
Municipal clerk’s offices will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday for registrations. Mail-in registrations must be postmarked April 1.
Anyone who isn’t registered or who has a new name or address since they registered won’t be able to vote in the May 2 party primaries unless they register or update their registration. Every city on the Coast except Waveland, which is on a different election cycle, will be electing mayors and aldermen or council members. Party runoffs, if necessary, will be May 16. The general election is June 6.
Sun Herald
Comments