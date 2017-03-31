Democrats need more voters. How about registration at birth?

2:12 Ocean Springs boutique hotel Pause

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshalls catch fugitive

1:58 Unattended Veterans Service at Biloxi National Cemetery

1:27 Crash victim Spencer Havard "is in heaven right now," father says

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

2:42 A dog transforms a man’s life

1:45 Former Mississippi State baseball player knows how tough AA ball can be

0:46 100-year-old tree crushes a Ford Mustang