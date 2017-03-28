Politics & Government

March 28, 2017 10:28 AM

White House lockdown lifted following suspicious package, Secret Service says

By Kate Irby

kirby@mcclatchy.com

A lockdown on the White House has been lifted after a suspicious package was found on the north side of the White House on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.

Secret Service officials said a man with a package approached them and made “suspicious comments” at around 10:15 a.m. They took the man into custody and are investigating the package. A “security perimeter” is still established.

Jacqueline Alemany, CBS White House reporter, said she thinks Secret Service was being particularly careful due to an increased amount of fence-jumpers around the White House recently.

“It seems like they’re being extra cautious,” Alemany said on a CBS newscast. “We’ve been on lockdown for an unusual amount of time, upwards of an hour.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos