Amid disarray, Simpson says: ‘I don’t see us coming back to the health care issue’

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’ Pause

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

0:06 Watch a rock sink in quicksand at Round Island

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission

1:42 Bay St. Louis invites Dolly Parton to her birthday party