Big Labor signals an easy confirmation for Acosta as labor secretary

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide Pause

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

2:23 Sen. Lindsey Graham asks Neil Gorsuch if Trump can be impeached

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

0:49 Get tickets for the Bicentennial and help others

1:44 Gaming commission votes to deny two casino applications

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'