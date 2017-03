Donald Trump Jr. is his own rugged kind of Trump

1:17 MS Band of Choctaw Indians Cub Scouts help celebrate Bicentennial Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:51 Children fleeing fatal fire, reflection of flames, caught on surveillance video

2:05 Sheriff confirms police had been to Glen Carbon home about 50 times

21:17 Watch entire press conference on Glen Carbon fatal fire, car crash, and mom drowning

1:38 Eat healthy, live longer

2:19 Neighborhood helps 7 children who survived fire, mom's drowning

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

1:55 Ralph Reed, 80, is on a mission to copy entire Bible word for word