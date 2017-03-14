Rachel Maddow says she has a piece of Trump’s 2005 tax return

What we've got is from 2005... the President's 1040 form... details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.— Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) March 15, 2017
MSNBC journalist Rachel Maddow tweeted she had a piece of President Donald Trump’s 2005 tax return.
Maddow, whose show has risen in popularity in the last few months, said she’d discuss the returns live at 8 p.m. on MSNBC.
Maddow originally posted that she had a copy of Trump’s tax returns to be discussed at 8 p.m., but she later tweeted that she has a copy of his 1040 form.
She said people can watch her show for more details.
