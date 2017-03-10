With Trump on board, Texas puts high-speed rail on the fast track

1:19 Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs Pause

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

0:53 Federal agents raid Ocean Springs home

1:11 Check out the oyster wall at a new Ocean Springs boutique hotel

1:12 Saints fans for 50 years

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

0:59 St. Martin girls win Region 7-6A title