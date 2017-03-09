Bill would extend shrimping in portion of Sound

A bill that would open part of the Mississippi Sound a month before the traditional June start of shrimping season is headed to Gov. Phil Bryant.
Shrimp season in the Sound south of the Intercoastal Waterway, which essentially divides the Sound, usually closes on April 30. The season north of the Intercoastal Waterway closes Dec. 31.
If Bryant signs the SB 2683, which was authored by Sen. Tommy Gollott, R-Biloxi, the season in the part of the southern Sound that is east of the Gulfport ship channel could remain open year round.
Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Jamie Miller said the measure is aimed at helping the smaller shrimp boats that make up the majority of the Mississippi fleet. Those boats can’t go out as far as the larger steel hulled boats that can fish the deeper waters of the open Gulf.
“It’s jut another opportunity for those shrimpers who don’t have large boats,” he said.
He said the smallest shrimp are normally found in the northern part of the Sound at that time of the year, so the fishery should not be harmed.
“What we did want to protect is the northern part of the Sound,” he said. “That’s where the real nursery is.”
The season would be closed if sampling finds more than 68 shrimp in a pound.
Another bill sent to the Bryant would change requirements people from other states must meet to obtain an commercial fishing license in Mississippi.
Miller said neighboring states have begun requiring Mississippians to meet those states’ requirements, such as an apprenticeship required in Louisiana, to obtain a commercial license. This would require out-of-state people to meet all the requirements of their state in order to get a Mississippi license.
“It would simply level the playing field,” said Miller. “We’ll require the same of them as they require of us.”
