President Donald Trump continues to use tape to keep his tie together

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:07 Christian Academy of Picayune diplomas are worthless

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove

1:00 Life and legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

3:29 Stennis Space Center ready for any mission