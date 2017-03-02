The struggles of coal retirees come roaring back into the congressional spotlight

0:48 Law enforcement investigates fatal shooting Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:31 Take an aerial tour of Deer and Cat islands

6:28 Video: Dawn Franklin tells her story of domestic violence that left her almost dead

1:45 Donnie Tyndall faces tough questions from '60 Minutes Sports'

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:53 Mississippi women march for equality in Washington

2:23 Donald Trump becomes 45th U.S. president

2:20 Your children are going to school with gang members