DNC picks former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as new chair

The Democratic National Committee picked Barack Obama’s Labor Secretary Tom Perez to be its new chair Saturday, ending a bitter campaign that many saw as a proxy war between the centrist and progressive wings of the party.
Congratulations to newly elected #DNCChair @TomPerez! This is our party, & this is our future, & Democrats are ready to fight alongside you. pic.twitter.com/HS7DHntSqt— Democratic Party (@DNC) February 25, 2017
Perez is the first Latino chairman of the party in its history. According to CNN, Perez triumphed over Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison by a margin of 235-200.
In a move to quell any internal divisions, Perez made his first move as chairman to appoint Ellison as deputy chair.
Right away, Perez moves to appoint Ellison DNC deputy chair. Perez supporters start chanting "Unity!" Round of applause from Keith fans.— Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) February 25, 2017
While as many as seven candidates entered the field at one point, Ellison and Perez were the only candidates to advance to a second round of balloting after Perez just barely missed the simple majority needed to win, per the Associated Press.
Ellison, who would have been the first Muslim chair of the DNC ever, was endorsed by former Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in his bid to lead the party, while Perez had the support of former vice president Joe Biden and numerous other Obama administration officials.
This story is developing and will be updated with more details.
