Trump seeks to outdo Obama in backing black colleges

1:28 Watch Harrison Centrals 4th quarter comeback to defeat Oak Grove Pause

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

0:20 McCrory remains free on bond

1:48 Bourbon fan? Try an exclusive bottle handpicked by bourbon expert Jonathan Maisano

2:43 Survey reveals Trump voters and Clinton supporters watch the Oscars differently

3:07 Routine legal matter brings $100,000 in fees

1:09 Meet the Sun Herald's 2016-17 All-South Mississippi boys soccer team

3:04 Students demonstrate their ideas at science fair