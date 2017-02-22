Politics & Government

February 22, 2017 1:01 PM

Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 22, 2017: Keith Ellison, African American History Museum

By Teresa Welsh

President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday morning about Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., who is running for chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Trump seemed to be referencing a 2015 interview in which Ellison warned Democrats that Trump “has got some momentum” and his party “better be ready for the fact that he may be leading the Republican ticket.” The Minnesota congressman faces former Labor Secretary Tom Perez in his bid to lead the DNC, with the vote taking place this weekend.

Ellison responded to Trump’s tweet, pledging that Democrats would unify America.

Trump also tweeted Wednesday about his visit the day before to Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian Museum of African American History. It opened last September and features exhibits on former President Barack Obama and nominee for Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, who accompanied Trump on the visit. Carson has yet to be confirmed.

