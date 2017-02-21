Palazzo says he will meet with anyone who calls

Rep. Steven Palazzo said he won’t be doing town halls but said he is willing to talk to anyone from his district who makes an appointment with his Biloxi office.
Several constituents said Palazzo had not responded to their requests for a meeting so they put out a mock “missing” poster and asked for his safe return. They have since invited him to town halls in Long Beach and Hattiesburg on Friday and Saturday, respectively.
Palazzo in an emailed statement said the town halls “are no longer used for elected officials to share information and take questions.”
“They have become a forum for the angry left to vent their frustrations over our president and get on camera doing so,” he wrote. “These people don’t want answers or action. They want attention.
“So, putting my face on a poster and contacting the liberal media isn’t going to get you a meeting. Calling my office will.”
One of the town hall organizers promised her group would not be unruly and said the invitation to Palazzo still stands.
“Please let him know we are not a mob,” said Ashley Kittrell. “We will be peaceful. We just want to talk to him and air our concerns.”
He said during the work week he was at the Madison County President’s Day event on Monday meeting with Coast lawmakers. He said he also would meet with the state’s largest CPA firm to talk about tax reform and the Mississippi Highway Patrol to talk about police safety.
He also planned to drill with the National Guard, speak to the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference and host Rob Wittman, chairman of the Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee, on a tour of Ingalls.
He also had a telephone town hall earlier this month.
You have his number
Phone: 228-864-7670
Where: Biloxi office
What: Set up a personal meeting with Rep. Steve Palazzo.
