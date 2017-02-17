Senate Leader McConnell says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Trump’s ‘extra discussion’

0:34 Wild pigs romping around proposed casino site in Diamondhead Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:06 Elementary kids practice their rock moves before singing with Foreigner

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

1:19 Lizana Mardi Gras parade

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row