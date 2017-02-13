Today in Trump tweets, Feb. 13, 2017: Trudeau visits the White House

2:16 Scars of pit bull attack remain Pause

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:10 Rob Stinson likes casino near Biloxi's Restaurant Row

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

2:07 The Blind Tiger roars into Biloxi

1:24 Barre Theory workout is 'like an addiction'