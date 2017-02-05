GOP senators repudiate Trump’s latest defense of Putin

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent Pause

2:17 Acting helps seniors improve memory

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:40 Harrison Central completes comeback against Biloxi

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

0:57 Gautiers Paul Gainer will play football at Southern Miss

8:04 Gang member says he blacked out before killing transgender girlfriend

1:44 “Don’t go into the water” warns vibrio victim's daughter